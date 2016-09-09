Lions and tigers and girls in flower crowns, oh my! New York Fashion Week has only just begun and already we've seen one makeup look we're very familiar with — yet have never attempted to recreate off the iPhone: the Snapchat puppy. Backstage at Desigual, MAC makeup artists went filter-happy on six lucky models, transforming them into the bumblebee with the squeaky voice, the golden-crown princess whose eyes pierce souls, the deer, and more.
Perhaps it's a commentary on how obsessed we all are with selfies, or maybe it's just a way to make the runway a bit more playful. The models still walked with poker faces but deep down, we bet they were having a damn good time in their face paint. As for those in the audience, well, it's hard not to crack a smile when a cute little animal is strutting toward you.
It's safe to say this probably won't be a beauty trend for Spring '17, but it definitely will for Halloween, so take a look at the slides ahead from Desigual's show and get to practicing!
