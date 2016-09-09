Story from Celebrity Beauty

This Snapchat Filter-Inspired Runway Makeup Is Our Halloween Inspo

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Getty Images.
Lions and tigers and girls in flower crowns, oh my! New York Fashion Week has only just begun and already we've seen one makeup look we're very familiar with — yet have never attempted to recreate off the iPhone: the Snapchat puppy. Backstage at Desigual, MAC makeup artists went filter-happy on six lucky models, transforming them into the bumblebee with the squeaky voice, the golden-crown princess whose eyes pierce souls, the deer, and more.

Perhaps it's a commentary on how obsessed we all are with selfies, or maybe it's just a way to make the runway a bit more playful. The models still walked with poker faces but deep down, we bet they were having a damn good time in their face paint. As for those in the audience, well, it's hard not to crack a smile when a cute little animal is strutting toward you.

It's safe to say this probably won't be a beauty trend for Spring '17, but it definitely will for Halloween, so take a look at the slides ahead from Desigual's show and get to practicing!

