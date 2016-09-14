We Want All Of These Unicorn-Inspired Makeup Brushes

Erika Stalder

✨✨UNICORN BRUSHES UPDATE ✨✨ Here is the FULL 10 "Ultimate Unicorn Kit". Watermarked due to people posting without credit :-( You will have - 🦄 Fan Brush 🦄 Contour Brush 🦄 Flat top buffing foundation brush 🦄powder brush 🦄 blusher brush 🦄 concealer brush 🦄 3 eyeshadow brushes 🦄 eyebrow definer Suggestions on what to call them more then welcome below... I.E eyeshadow brush - buff up, Contour brush - chisel cheeks 😘😘 The full set will be £45 and come with a gorgeous unicorn bag! This will be the only option available for the first launch in October. I will try my best to stick to the deadline but I want these beauties perfect and hope you will all be patient 😘💜💜💜💜 Lots of unicorn love Mel blue 🔮 Sign up to the priority mailing list unicornlashes.co.uk to be the first notified on the pre order! Facebook - UNICORNLASHESUK #unicornbrushes #unicornlashes

The jury is still out as to whether unicorns exist. (We, for the record, are believers.) But unicorn makeup brushes? Those are about to become very, very real, my friends. And among a sea of basic, black, utilitarian beauty tools, they are just as magical-looking as one might imagine.

Dreamed up by U.K.-based Unicorn Lashes, which specializes in falsies, the set of 10 brushes has our 8-year-old selves (and grown-up selves) swooning at the design. Opalescent handles are twisted into horn-like points, rainbow pastel bristles look like puffy clouds of cotton candy, and a little unicorn head is etched into the silver ferrule.
Even better? No unicorns — or other animals — were used in making the vegan brushes. The bristles are made of synthetic taklon, a super-soft fiber that feels luxurious against the skin. The Ultimate Unicorn Kit will cost about $60 and include brushes for applying powder, blush, concealer, brow product, highlighter, contour, and foundation, plus three eyeshadow brushes — all housed in a unicorn-adorned bag.

The collection is slated for release sometime next month. And thankfully, pre-order is available on the site now. Because just like unicorns themselves, supplies of these fanciful brushes will vanish fast.
