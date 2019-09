โœจโœจUNICORN BRUSHES UPDATE โœจโœจ Here is the FULL 10 "Ultimate Unicorn Kit". Watermarked due to people posting without credit :-( You will have - ๐Ÿฆ„ Fan Brush ๐Ÿฆ„ Contour Brush ๐Ÿฆ„ Flat top buffing foundation brush ๐Ÿฆ„powder brush ๐Ÿฆ„ blusher brush ๐Ÿฆ„ concealer brush ๐Ÿฆ„ 3 eyeshadow brushes ๐Ÿฆ„ eyebrow definer Suggestions on what to call them more then welcome below... I.E eyeshadow brush - buff up, Contour brush - chisel cheeks ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜˜ The full set will be ยฃ45 and come with a gorgeous unicorn bag! This will be the only option available for the first launch in October. I will try my best to stick to the deadline but I want these beauties perfect and hope you will all be patient ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’œ Lots of unicorn love Mel blue ๐Ÿ”ฎ Sign up to the priority mailing list unicornlashes.co.uk to be the first notified on the pre order! Facebook - UNICORNLASHESUK #unicornbrushes #unicornlashes

