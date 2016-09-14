✨✨UNICORN BRUSHES UPDATE ✨✨ Here is the FULL 10 "Ultimate Unicorn Kit". Watermarked due to people posting without credit :-( You will have - 🦄 Fan Brush 🦄 Contour Brush 🦄 Flat top buffing foundation brush 🦄powder brush 🦄 blusher brush 🦄 concealer brush 🦄 3 eyeshadow brushes 🦄 eyebrow definer Suggestions on what to call them more then welcome below... I.E eyeshadow brush - buff up, Contour brush - chisel cheeks 😘😘 The full set will be £45 and come with a gorgeous unicorn bag! This will be the only option available for the first launch in October. I will try my best to stick to the deadline but I want these beauties perfect and hope you will all be patient 😘💜💜💜💜 Lots of unicorn love Mel blue 🔮 Sign up to the priority mailing list unicornlashes.co.uk to be the first notified on the pre order! Facebook - UNICORNLASHESUK #unicornbrushes #unicornlashes

