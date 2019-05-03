Skip navigation!
Gigi Hadid
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More from Gigi Hadid
Fashion
Gigi Hadid's Second Drop Of Vogue Eyewear Is Out Now — Just In Time For Summer
Eliza Huber
May 3, 2019
Fashion
Instagram's Eva Chen Answers Our Questions About Shoppable Influencer Posts...
Jessica Andrews
Apr 30, 2019
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At Gigi Hadid's Birthday Ahead Of 4/26
Natalie Morin
Apr 23, 2019
Fashion
Gigi Hadid Had a Denim Birthday Party — & Here Are 16 Ways To Get...
Gigi Hadid and her crew of A-list BFFs never shy away from a good party (we're looking at you, Taylor). After a weekend of non-stop Coachella-ing, we
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Blake Lively's Best-Kept Skin Secret Is This $16 Sunscreen
Contrary to what you may have read at the nail salon or in the checkout line, celebrities are not just like us. Last time we checked, we didn't have a
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Having A Dramatic Week
While we never got official confirmation from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik that the stars broke up last November, rumors of their split surfaced earlier this
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair The Perfect Honey Blonde For Spring
We're here for the back-to-dark brown color trend we've been seeing all over L.A. lately, but if there's anyone who can get us to rethink our chocolate
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Zayn Malik Sent Gigi Hadid A Love Tweet — & His Fans Are Freaking...
Zayn Malik came in HOT on Twitter Saturday with a tweet directing all the attention away from the biggest pop culture phenomenon of 2019 so far, at least
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Pop Culture
There Is Reason To Believe That Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have Brok...
The first big breakup of 2019 may have already happened. In fact, a source told E! that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the on-again, off-again couple, have
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
There Were Some Notable Faces Missing From Taylor Swift's Ne...
Taylor Swift closed out a reputation-making 2018 with an equally epic costume party. Early Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
Adut Akech Wins 'Model Of The Year'
If you're not reading Models.com, that's okay. But if you ever had a Tumblr, you've probably heard of it. It's got everything you need to know about
by
Landon Peoples
Tech
How To Stream The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show This Weekend
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here! Well, the airing of it at least (the actual show was earlier in November). If you're wondering how to
by
Sarah Midkiff
Victoria's Secret
This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Be Adri...
On Thursday night, Victoria Secret taped its annual holiday fashion show after months and months of speculation — little will be a surprise when the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The H&M x Moschino Collaboration Has Finally Landed!
Update: It's here! H&M x Moschino has landed in selected stores and online (as of 8 a.m. EST), and it doesn't disappoint. The collection is extensive and
by
Shanon Lee
Food Trends
Here's How Much It Would Cost To Stock Your Fridge Like Bell...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans fondly remember Yolanda (formerly Foster) Hadid's iconic glass refrigerator. Although it's hard to live up to the
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
How Can Gigi Hadid Be Sued For Posting A Photo Of Herself?
Gigi Hadid has had it. The model is leading a crusade against the paparazzi, and with good reason. But that crusade has come at a cost. She is now being
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
These Are The BEST Celebrity Couples Costumes Of The Year
Halloween isn't just a holiday for the kids, famous grown-ups get into the costume game with their own, often meticulously crafted looks. It's a reminder
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
10 Beauty Products We Saw In Every Backstage Kit During New York ...
New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and beauty wise, there's a lot to unpack. We admit that during some seasons it's tough to find
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Fall’s Fashion Campaigns Were The Most Racially Diverse Ever
Fashion Month is already off to a progressive start: For the first time in its 126-year history, a Black man photographed a Vogue cover, Elite Models just
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
A Guide To The Crazy World Of Celebrity Instagram Poses
Have you ever scrolled through your Instagram feed and felt an eerie déjà vu? Or noticed that while hopping from one celebrity to another, most of the
by
Maia Efrem
Fashion
14 Denim Brands You Should Be Shopping Now
We're not here to act like denim is some new thing — quite the opposite, actually. But the fact that it's been a wardrobe staple for so many decades is
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
L.A.'s Edgiest New Earring Trend Doesn't Require A Seco...
When prepping for a big awards show, getting a new cartilage ear piercing isn't likely at the top of a celebrity's to-do list. Choosing an outfit,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Glittery Cream Eyeshadow Is Already A Sephora Sell-Out — Her...
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Megan Decker
Music
Blake Lively May Just Be The Biggest Taylor Swift Stan Of Them All
Taylor Swift’s reputation tour is in full swing, and even the stars are dancing with their hands tied. And the only thing we love more than a Taylor
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
This Jonathan Van Ness Tattoo Is The Best Fan Art We've Ever...
We've all taken our celebrity crushes a little too far. (Hell, I wore John Mayer's favorite perfume to his concert.) But while many people prefer to keep
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Zayn Malik Dyed His Hair Icy Blue — Just In Time For His New Single
Way back in 2010, we were #blessed with the gift that is One Direction. (Thank you, Simon Cowell.) The five adorable boys — er, young men — from the
by
Us
Beauty
Confirmed: Zayn Malik's Buzziest Tattoo
Is
A Tribut...
Update: Celebrity tattoos are cryptic by nature — especially those that involve much-discussed couple — and Zayn Malik's chest tattoo has proved to be
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Gigi Hadid Has A Message For Instagram Trolls: Don’t Come For Her...
If Gigi Hadid ever gets tired of modelling, she can always fall back on her hobby: slapping down Instagram trolls. Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have
by
Anna Millard
Fashion
Gigi Hadid Is An 'Illegal Alien' In New Fashion Ad – & ...
A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:20am PDT Gigi Hadid’s out-of-this-world look in the new Moschino campaign gives
by
Charlotte Gush
