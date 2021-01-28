Gigi Hadid’s Latest Instagram Is Hair-Growth Goals

This morning, Gigi Hadid posted a back-to-work selfie showing off her very long hair. Styled in beachy waves with a center part, the model's blonde hair now grazes well past her midriff in what can only be described as the most impressive quarantine grow-out we've seen yet.
"Workin’ 9-5," Hadid captioned her photo, along with a Statue of Liberty emoji. We know that the model has been living in New York City for the past few months since welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in September. As a busy new mom, Hadid may be leaning into easy air-dry styling for her Rapunzel-length hair — although we suspect that hairstylist Esther Langham, who Hadid tagged in her Instagram post, played a key role in creating the softly-bent waves.
Quarantine aside, Hadid has sported long hair for years: She may play with the color a bit, try out a different part, or experiment with adding or subtracting an inch or two here and there, but for the most part she's set on her signature. However, the new mom and model did try out the ever-trendy curtain bangs last month, opting for a wispy, cheekbone-length fringe to change up her look.
As for the styling, we’re definitely going to be keeping an eye on Langham's Instagram to see if she drops tips or tutorials for this look. The windswept, bedhead-y vibe proves to be a great way to add oomph and body to long hair, and while there are countless articles advising you on how to achieve the look, there’s nothing we love more than a tutorial from a celebrity stylist.