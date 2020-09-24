Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Share First Photos Of Their Daughter

After announcing her pregnancy during quarantine, Gigi Hadid has welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik, a baby girl.
The couple confirmed the news on September 23 after a few false alarms from Hadid's family. The 25-year-old model shared fairly consistent updates with fans and followers as she prepared to become a mother, but in early September, her sister and father starting joining in with their own updates.
First, Bella shared a photograph of her food baby compared to Gigi's pregnant stomach. Fans thought this meant that Gigi had given birth, causing Bella to be nostalgic for her pregnancy days. Then, two days later, Mohammed Hadid shared an photo of a hand-written letter he composed for his grandchild-to-be, leaving many to assume that the baby had been born. Wrong again.
But now, both Gigi and Malik have separately confirmed the arrival of their first child in two black-and-white photos on Instagram. According to Gigi's post, she gave birth last weekend.
"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," Malik wrote. "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."
The couple has not shared their daughter's name at this time.