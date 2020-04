Gigi Hadid Celebrated Her Birthday With Her “Quarantine Family” & A Very Familiar Face

Gigi and Malik were first spotted together in November 2015 and rumors began to circulate that they were dating; however, it wasn’t until April 2016 that they publicly confirmed that they were an item . They split up in March 2018, but paparazzi spotted them out together less than a month later, sparking speculation that the break up might not have stuck . Despite being not officially back together, breakup rumors re-emerged in January 2019. After spending the majority of 2019 seemingly split up, sometime around the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the two got back together officially