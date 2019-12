Fans Think Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Getting Back Together In 2020

Hadid and Malik made their official debut in early 2016 and dominated the headlines; fans were obsessed with the gorgeous pair’s loving relationship. However, after two years, the couple announced on social media that they had called it quits — only to get back together just a few months later. After breaking up with the One Direction singer one last time, Hadid caught the eye of Tyler Cameron , the runner-up of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. One thing led to another, and before we knew it, the models were dating.