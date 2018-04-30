Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Ending April As A Couple Again

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are like that couple you knew in high school whose breakup just wouldn't stick, much to the simultaneous joy and disappointment of all onlookers. Or, well, that's what paparazzi photos seem to be telling us. Multiple tabloids have published pics of Hadid and Malik kissing on the street in New York on Sunday. There’s no official word from either of them.
This development comes after Malik reportedly visited Hadid for her birthday the week before, and — brace yourselves — spent the night, according to People and the creepy photogs standing watch at her door, who saw him leaving in the very same sweatshirt in which he arrived.
Advertisement
Is their shared kiss proof of a reunion? It did happen out in public, in full view of photographers they had to know were there. Other possible scenarios: 1) They've evolved into the type of exes-turned-friends who still kiss because it feels good; 2) they're hooking up but not defining the relationship yet, so back off, everyone; or 3) she's helping him drum up publicity before his new album comes out, on the heels of Malik’s manager quitting. Ew, forget we entertained that last thought.
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik tweeted. Hadid's message was even more optimistic: "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be," she wrote.
Whatever is going on with those two romantically, we also wonder what Hadid had to say about Malik's new tattoos. That new design on his skull is intense.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement