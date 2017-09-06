Gigi Hadid Is Trying Really Hard To Apologize To Fans In China

"It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me. I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past," she wrote on Weibo. "I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed and I'm hopeful you'll accept my apology. I hope to meet many of you and let you get to know me for me. I do not condone hurtful behavior and want people and fans of all backgrounds to know they are welcomed, loved, and respected around me and by me."