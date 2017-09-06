Gigi Hadid Is Trying Really Hard To Apologise To Fans In China

Gigi Hadid confirmed that she'll be strapping on a pair of wings and stomping down the runway at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It's not her first time walking for the lingerie mega-brand, but it is the first time that Victoria's Secret is taking the annual underwear extravaganza to Shanghai.
That shouldn't be a problem, except back in February, Hadid caused a stir when her sister, Bella, posted a video online of the model holding up a Buddha-shaped biscuit and making her eyes appear squinty.
Seventeen reports that Hadid has already posted an apology for the incident, perhaps as a preemptive act meant to assuage any naysayers, but critics say that it's not going far enough. Hadid apologised on Weibo, a Chinese social-media site. This came after hundreds of fans inundated her other social media profiles calling her out on the cookie incident and telling her that she isn't welcome in China at all. It got so bad, in fact, that Hadid disabled commenting on her Instagram account.
"It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt or felt let down by me. I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past," she wrote on Weibo. "I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed and I'm hopeful you'll accept my apology. I hope to meet many of you and let you get to know me for me. I do not condone hurtful behaviour and want people and fans of all backgrounds to know they are welcomed, loved, and respected around me and by me."
So let's make it clear, Gigi "apologized" at Weibo. Did any one out of China knows? #gigiisoverparty #gigiracist #gigihadid pic.twitter.com/RoA3VpIkw4— CHLOE Jiang (@CHLOEJsw) September 2, 2017
Critics are pointing to the method of delivery instead of the apology itself. Posted only to Weibo, which is only available in China, the statement only reached a fraction of Hadid's followers. Her fans on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter can't see or access the apology at all. Hadid hasn't made any further efforts to quell the controversy and Victoria's Secret hasn't mentioned it, either. Twitter users, however, are making their opinions loud and clear.
Gigi is coming for the 2017 VS show while it will be held in Shanghai,China.Unbelievable!@VictoriasSecret I don't think it is a good idea— Jessica_Pan (@1093230577) August 29, 2017
Gigi Don't come to China?? We don't need a racist??????????????????? #gigihadid #victoriassecret… https://t.co/7bzs3hvihy— Lucas_Wang (@wangqiqiang) August 29, 2017
