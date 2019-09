The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Headed To Shanghai

The alleged decision to move the show to mainland China isn't totally surprising, seeing as Victoria's Secret has been plotting its entry into the highly profitable Asian market for some time now. (The brand has a string of beauty- and accessories-only stores across the region, which debuted over the summer of 2015, and is only now opening stores that sell actual lingerie). How tactfully the company would theoretically execute this stunt, however, is in question — after all, Chinese consumers weren't too impressed with the attempted cultural homage (which included Angel Elsa Hosk wearing a a dragon wrap) that was woven into the opening of the 2016 show, Jing Daily reported.