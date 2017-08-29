The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Headed To Shanghai

Update: We can’t say we didn’t see this coming. On Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret announced that for the first time ever, their annual fashion show will be filmed in Shanghai, China with an “all-star line-up” that includes returning faces like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, as well as new, more diverse faces.
The show will air Tuesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.
This article was originally published on March 9, 2017.
If you follow Victoria's Secret's gaggle of go-to models on social media, you know they're Instagramming all over Shanghai at the moment, in honor of the lingerie giant's first flagship in mainland China. It seems the team is doing more than just sightseeing on this trip, though: Apparently, Victoria's Secret is making moves to stage its annual Fashion Show in Asia.
The alleged decision to move the show to mainland China isn't totally surprising, seeing as Victoria's Secret has been plotting its entry into the highly profitable Asian market for some time now. (The brand has a string of beauty- and accessories-only stores across the region, which debuted over the summer of 2015, and is only now opening stores that sell actual lingerie). How tactfully the company would theoretically execute this stunt, however, is in question — after all, Chinese consumers weren't too impressed with the attempted cultural homage (which included Angel Elsa Hosk wearing a a dragon wrap) that was woven into the opening of the 2016 show, Jing Daily reported.
Right now, models Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Sui He, and Ming Xi are embarking on a tour of the brand-new stores the retailer's opening across China. The group was on-hand to cut the pink ribbon at Victoria's Secret Shanghai flagship — and, seemingly, have already found the perfect vista to serve as a backdrop for pre-show selfies, should the 2017 glittery runway take them to China once again. So, basically, they're ready.
We've reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment and will update our story when we hear back.
