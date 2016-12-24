Every Look From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Paris

Update: This story was originally published on November 30, 2016.
It's official: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has rocked Paris. The Angels have made it to the end of the runway and back, and it's time to catalog this season's new looks — even though the show is still days away from airing on TV. Strutting past the likes of Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga, the models managed to make the most-watched fashion show in the world look effortless — they're Angels, after all — adding yet another catwalk to the books. Pseudo-relatives Kendall, Gigi, and Bella (who walked show for her first time) found themselves all in the same place, and having watched them grow from their respective reality television shows to now, we feel more like #proudmamas than just fans.
This all sounds pretty normal for supermodels, of course, except for the tiny memo that the spectacle will be broadcast to millions of viewers across the globe, which is a lot more than your average front row. And, like every year, the looks were as extravagant as ever — including that $3 million Fantasy Bra worn by Jasmine Tookes. Click through the slideshow ahead to see which set of wings is your favorite, and don't forget to catch them in action December 5 at 10 p.m. on CBS. Good job, Angels.
