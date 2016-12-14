If all it takes is Bella Hadid's self-confessed grilled cheese diet, then I think we're all already supermodels. The 20-year-old took to Snapchat on Monday to document her delicious grilled cheese, complete with a side of fries and ketchup. The caption? "My meal everyday." Game-changer.
While it's likely the model, who just walked down the Victoria's Secret catwalk, doesn't religiously stick to this diet, it does follow her ethos of not starving yourself. For instance, People reports that Hadid, her sister, and Kendall Jenner grabbed burgers after the show. Likely, they were remembering Gigi's iconic statement on Jimmy Fallon: “Eat clean to stay fit — eat a burger to stay sane.”
When she's not posing for shoots and sharing her covers, the youngest Hadid is using Instagram to document her delicious meals. She's been known to snack on a donut as she walks the city streets, stop for high tea in London, and scarf a pizza. Of course, she balances this out with intense workouts. But hey, I think we'd all rather pretend grilled cheese could work that magic on its own.
