Was Bella Hadid Caught Looking At A Photo Of The Weeknd Kissing Her?

Bella Hadid and Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd) never confirmed or denied their rumored breakup earlier this month. The best evidence we have of the couple's supposed split is the fact that Hadid is no longer sporting her "Abel" necklace. So we're not sure what to make of the fact that the model was reportedly seen looking at an old photo of The Weeknd kissing her on the cheek.
Hadid, who is walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show next week, joined a crew of VS models on a flight to Paris for Monday's show. As Teen Vogue reports, model Kelly Gale snapped a photo of the back of a woman's head, purportedly belonging to Ms. Hadid. The lady in the photo is looking at a picture on her phone that, upon zooming in, looks like a shot of Hadid and Tesfaye getting cozy. Somebody posted that snap to Instagram, pointing out the shirt Tesfaye is wearing. "The pic she's actually looking at is the one he's kissing her cheek," the fan noted.
The photo ID looks accurate to us — though we obviously can't say whether the person looking at the picture is indeed Hadid, given that we can't see her face. Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that Tesfaye is scheduled to perform at the VS show. The person who instagrammed the picture went so far as to theorize that the pair's rumored breakup is just a publicity stunt to promote the fashion show.
So is this a stunt, too? Or is Bella truly pining for her ex? Perhaps she is still dating Tesfaye and simply missing her boo? Or maybe one of Hadid's fellow catwalkers is just doing some research on her runway cohorts.
Either way, we'll be tuning in to the VS show to see if the supposedly estranged lovers cross paths on stage. So, yeah — if this whole thing is indeed a PR stunt, it's totally working.
#bellahadid looking at a photo of her and #abeltesfaye while on the VS plane yesterday. The pic she's actually looking at is the one he's kissing her cheek. note: their breakup has never been official confirmed by them/their people and theyre acting exactly as they always have so its totally just a rumour. I think its promo planted by VS for the show (aka its all a stunt) but either way I dont think its real. caught on snapchat: kellybellyboom1 #theweeknd #abella
