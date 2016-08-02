Ever wondered what it's like to date someone whose stage name, well, doesn't exactly sound like a person? What do you call him or her when you're just kicking back at home? In her cover story for the September issue of Glamour, Bella Hadid said that she is not, in fact, dating "The Weeknd," but Abel Tesfaye (the singer's real name).
"I’m dating Abel," the model told the magazine. "I don’t see him as The Weeknd. I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel."
Hadid also revealed one interesting way that her relationship has helped her modeling: "You have to have emotion in your eyes; you don’t want to look dead. [Laughs.] I listen to music. I think about my boyfriend."
The 19-year-old has made it a point to support Tesfaye in his career, too, as she did at this year's Grammys, where he was nominated for seven awards and won two.
"It was a big night for him," Hadid said, explaining why that's when they made their relationship red carpet official. "He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend, I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy."
