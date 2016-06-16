Bella Hadid got a jumpstart on #TBT early this morning. If you've ever doubted that sisters are the best, the pic she posted will change your mind quickly. A young Hadid is getting squished in an embrace by big sis Gigi, and it's the cutest.
These two had epic braid game even way back then (or well, mom Yolanda did, anyway). It's also sweet to see such an unguarded smile on Bella, as we've grown so used to her serious I'm-keeping-1000-secrets-of-cool face.
On Wednesday, Hadid also took the time to give her mom a shout out of support for her new book, Believe Me, about her battle with Lyme disease, which Bella also has struggled with. "I am also SO proud of my mom @yolanda.hadid today and everyday," she said. "This book marks such an incredible day for you. I have seen you in bed, struggling for the past 5 years of our lives, thinking to myself 'why would this happen to such an angel?' I would cry to myself knowing that there was nothing I could do to help and that there were people going against you and what you are/were going through.
"I have been struggling with Lyme and other co-infections for the past two years which has debilitated me from riding my horses, going to school, and struggling with work which are all the things I am so passionate about," she continued. "You are the only person that would believe me and understand what I was going through."
Last month, when she won Model of the Year at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Hadid spoke on the red carpet about the importance of her support system, in particular boyfriend The Weeknd and sister Gigi. Just talking about them got her smiling like a little girl all over again.
