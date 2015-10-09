Bella Hadid & Brother Anwar Have Also Battled Lyme Disease

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster has been very vocal about her debilitating struggle with Lyme disease. Now, she has revealed that two of her well-known children have also been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.
As Us Weekly reports, Foster revealed that Bella and Anwar Hadid, younger siblings to model Gigi, were both diagnosed in 2012. Foster shared the health news in an emotional speech at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala last night, where she was presented with the Power of One award.
"God had different plans for me," Foster told the crowd. "He changed my destiny when my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012. Watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me and my journey struck the deepest chord of hopelessness inside of me, and it’s because of them that I’m motivated to stand here in front of you today.
"I don’t deserve this award," she continued. "This award is for Anwar and Bella. This is my token and my promise to you that I will not allow you to live a life of pain and suffering. I will walk to the end of the Earth to find a cure, so that you can live a healthy life that you deserve. No child should suffer in the way that you do."
All three Hadid children were there to cheer their mother on. We hope they brought tissues.
