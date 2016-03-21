Bella Hadid took home Model of the Year gold at Sunday night's Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The 19-year-old thanked two of her greatest supporters on the red carpet: her sister, model Gigi Hadid, and her boyfriend, singer The Weeknd.
"It's so awesome. I love him, so it's really nice that we can be here together and that he's supporting me," Bella said of having The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abęl Makkonen Tesfaye, by her side. "It feels great." She also showed some love to big sis Gigi, calling their support system "such a beautiful thing."
"I feel it's hard to be in a business by yourself," Bella shared. "And the fact that I have her with me at all times, I can call her and ask her about things, is so amazing." Hear what else the rising model had to say in the red carpet clip, below.
Advertisement