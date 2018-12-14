Skip navigation!
Elizabeth Kiefer
Pop Culture
Think Your Fam's Dysfunctional? These Clans Have You Beat For Sure
Elizabeth Kiefer
Dec 14, 2018
Pop Culture
Wonder Woman Is Not Your Only Superhero Option For Halloween
Elizabeth Kiefer
Oct 23, 2018
TV Shows
The Kardashians' Origin Story Is Not What You Thought
Elizabeth Kiefer
Oct 19, 2018
Pop Culture
Why Does This Halloween Costume Cost $900?
Halloween costumes are like prom dresses. Chances are: You only ever wear them once. And yet, that doesn't seem to get in the way of people forking over
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
15 Back-To-School Movies That Will Transport You Straight To Home...
Remember the good old days when — as August inched along — you spent some time shopping for school supplies, planning the perfect first day outfit,
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Food Trends
The Centuries-Long Legacy Of Your Fancy $20 Lunch Salad
It’s one o’clock on a Thursday in Manhattan’s financial district, and Wall Street is out to lunch. Literally: This upwardly mobile workforce subset
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Fashion
The Color Red, My Mother, & Me
In my mind, she is always just coming in from outside. She has been spreading mulch, watering flower beds, popping weeds from the sidewalk cracks with a
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Politics
Amanda Carpenter On Our Broken Political System & Why We Love It ...
Amanda Carpenter always knew it was possible she could get caught up in a Washington scandal. So she wasn’t surprised — or even worried — when she
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Features
Gender. Power. Complicity. Complexity.
Restaurant industry lore has it that, back in the early aughts, when Mario Batali and Ken Friedman were seeking a chef for the restaurant venture that
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
News
What Does Consent Mean When Saying "No" Has Consequences?
Well, that was fast. Early Wednesday, when the NBC morning news team shakily announced on-air that Matt Lauer had been terminated from his post — the
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
News
The Evolution Of The Public Apology, From Harvey Weinstein To Rig...
You have to admit they’re getting better — they’re getting better all the time. And by “they” I mean the apologies currently on tour through
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Music
These Are The Gifts You Should Buy The Music Lovers In Your Life
Raise your hand if this sounds like a familiar scenario to you: 'Twas the month before gift-giving season, and you had some really good intentions to shop
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Features
The True Beauty Of Gigi Gorgeous
The May morning of the MTV Movie Awards, Gigi Gorgeous sat in the dining room of her girlfriend’s Toluca Lake mansion, sipping Red Bull from a paper
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
These Are Our Favorite Books Of 2017 — So Far
We may be living in a Golden Age of television, where you can hang out on the couch and watch hours of award-winning series that are legitimately
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Politics
4 Veterans Open Up About What It's
Really
Like To B...
When President Barack Obama repealed the United States military’s long held Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy in 2011, it seemed like the dawning of a new
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
News
The Worst Kind Of Tragedy Is The One We Saw Coming
Yesterday, the "unthinkable" happened. A deranged white gunman walked into a church, opened fire, and murdered at least 26 people, including multiple
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Politics
How The Women Of The KKK Helped Architect A Hate Movement
Until relatively recently, it looked as though the Ku Klux Klan was receding into the annals of American history. But given that everything is topsy
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Wellness
Meet Feminism's Official Period Warrior
If Jennifer Weiss-Wolf were a superhero, her alter ego would probably be Period Warrior: a brave champion for all who menstruate, who never leaves home
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Culture
Monica Lewinsky's Latest Anti-Bullying PSA Will Break Your H...
For reasons largely self-evident, Monica Lewinsky has lost count of the number of times she’s been harassed or bullied. “Over 20 years,” she said
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
News
"What Happens To A Society That Cannot Grieve Together?"
Yesterday morning I was standing barefoot in the kitchen when a news alert buzzed on my phone: another mass shooting. At that point, the reports were
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Features
Battle Of The Sexes
Is The Feminist Blockbuster We Need ...
Battles of the sexes have likely been going on, in one form or another, for as long as men and women have roamed the planet. But the first time an event
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment
Emma Stone On
Battle Of The Sexes
& Why You Don't H...
Emma Stone is navigating a steep learning curve — but she's more than up for the challenge. The Battle of the Sexes star revealed in an interview
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Tech
Ellen Pao On How The Google Memo Is Just The Tip Of The Toxic Tec...
Ellen Pao is a tech world tour de force whose bona fides include ridding Reddit of revenge porn and an impressive venture capital career. But the reason
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Features
Feminism's 1970s Flagship Faded From View — But In 2017 It&#...
Had the technology existed, August 26, 1970, would have been a big day on Instagram. Masses of women were marching down Fifth Avenue in New York City —
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment
Are You The Cool Girl Or The Princess? Neither — & That's Th...
You know who “the girl” is. She’s the sexy sidekick, the princess waiting to be rescued from the high tower. She’s the hapless romantic who
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Sex & Relationships
'Til Trump Do Us Part: The Relationship Deal Breaker We Neve...
In the last month, Anthony Scaramucci gained and lost the job as the White House communications director. He also lost his wife of nearly three years.
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Tech
If You're Fluent In Emoji, Does That Technically Make You Bi...
Never gotten around to becoming fluent in a second language? Well, we may have good news for you. If you're using emojis in your day-to-day digital
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Feminism
The Career Success Secret You Haven't Tried Yet: Get Slammed...
Late in June, a butt-hurt President Trump unleashed a string of vicious tweets directed at Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinksi. If the insult isn’t burned
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Politics
Senators Cory Booker & Elizabeth Warren Demand "Dignity" For Wome...
As far as the national conversation about prison reform goes, one group that has been historically left out of the mix is — big surprise — women. That
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
Gabourey Sidibe Gets Real With R29: "I've Always Felt Like A...
“Y’all know you’re really white, right?” Gabourey Sidibe asks, looking out at the crowd of people who have turned up for the world premiere of her
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
