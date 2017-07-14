The Career Success Secret You Haven't Tried Yet: Get Slammed By Trump
It’s a weird week when POTUS doesn’t have some lowbrow clap back for a woman he perceives to have threatened his machismo: That’s just America in 2017. Sad! But there’s also a backlash trend emerging from the president’s verbal abuse that could be considered a befitting comeuppance for his crimes against common decency. Trump has levied against his targets has wound up having the opposite effect: In the end, he looks like the outmoded ogre, while many of these high-profile women have spun the slander into professional boons.
The fact that he is so brassy with his bigotry has pushed the issue centerstage, in a way that might actually make it easier to tackle: Because there’s no nuance to his misogyny, because it’s boldfaced and easily recognized, Trump is a constant example of how not to behave as a modern man.