The Career Success Secret You Haven't Tried Yet: Get Slammed By Trump

Of course, it’s not only Trump spewing bile at women who “cross” him. His supporters and members of his administration have taken cues from the president that coarseness is acceptable, even encouraged. But the playback loop, in which the targets of insults win the round, has been similar. When Sean Spicer, for example, admonished April Ryan during a press briefing, as though she was a misbehaving school girl instead of a highly-respected veteran journalist, her colleagues (not to mention the internet) got angry. (This gross incident on top of the time that Trump pulled the “all black people know each other” card when he asked Ryan if she wanted to set up his meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus.) But Ryan got even, in the cosmic sense: In the aftermath of Spicer’s comments, she wound up with a gig as a CNN political analyst — another entry in her already impressive bona fides that no doubt added to her personal coffers, too.