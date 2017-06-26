"People want to label you so that they know where you live in their head and their space in relation to themselves. We’re more than what people think we are. We’re more than what we think we are. We’re more than a label. I know there’s a huge movement to be genderless, but I love the idea of playing beyond…even if I don’t tell you what my labels are, you’ve given me ten. Like, for example, the charachter Jon, who plays Sweet Thing’s lover: He’s married. But when his wife calls, I wanted to show that he’s in love with his wife, that she makes him laugh, even after he just made love to this other woman for the second time today. He’s not in a loveless marriage. He loves his wife. But he also loves part of Sweet Thing. It’s possible to love someone and hurt someone at the same time. That is the reality that we live in. If you think about how much your parents love you, but also how much they’ve hurt you… If you are capable of love you’re just as capable of hurting.