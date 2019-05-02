What once started as a simple glance in the direction of the TV when your roommate was watching the show has evolved into something more. No, it's no longer a guilty pleasure. That would imply feeling guilty, and you don't ever feel guilty about watching The Bachelorette, do you? (No, that would be silly.)
You live for the hometown dates episode. Life wouldn't be complete if you missed any reveal about a Bachelorette's time in the Fantasy Suite. But do you remember everything? Do you know what happened to every Bachelorette? Hint: Some of them are still happily with their beau from the show.
Ahead, we've rounded up every Bachelorette — from season 1 until now. Let's start with the two most recent Bachelorettes, ahead of Hannah Brown's season, to see what they're up to, and then go all the way back to the beginning with Trista Rehn.