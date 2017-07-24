Spending the night with a new would-be partner can be a big relationship step. For current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, she took that step with three suitors in the famous Bachelorette Fantasy Suite — and spilled to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to reach that major milestone.
Fans already know that Rachel is engaged to one of the men from The Bachelorette, and now that we're down to the final three — Peter, Bryan, and Eric are all vying for Rachel's heart — we know that one of them will officially "put a ring on it." However, before they do, we'll see the trio meet with Rachel in the Fantasy Suite — meaning one will be spending the night with their soon-to-be bride.
As for Rachel, she told ET's Lauren Zima that the Fantasy Suite meant a lot to her because it was one of the only times she could talk to the guys she's dating sans camera.
"Fantasy suites were huge for me. I walked in with a list of questions I had. You can't cover everything with the limited amount of time you have," she explained to ET. "It's the first time you have extended time with this person, for me, it's like, if I'm taking the next step, I have a list of questions."
She added:
"I need to see if the person is the same off camera that they are on camera... [Peter, Bryan, and Eric] were all the same."
As for who she got intimate with? While Rachel didn't confess any scandalous details to ET, she did tell Zima that she definitely "didn't do it with everyone."
Rachel realized the importance of the Fantasy Suite when she was a contestant on The Bachelor. Though her feelings for Nick Viall were strong, she told People that the real test was seeing if they were as compatible behind closed doors.
"When it comes to the Fantasy Suite, when I was on Nick's season, I said I wasn’t going to do it," Rachel told people. "One, because I didn’t think I’d make it that far — but by the time I got there, my feelings for Nick were strong. I was falling in love with him. For me, that private time was really important to see if what we had was the same on camera as it was off."
Considering that Rachel's an engaged lady, it seems that her Fantasy Suite plan really paid off.
