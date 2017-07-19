We still have to wait two more weeks to find out who Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay chose to be her future husband. While we're trying our best to savor the final days before it's all over, Lindsay, it seems, is ready for it to end so she can finally talk about her man openly. Though things are hush-hush for her and her fiancé at the moment, that hasn't stopped her from gushing about their secret rendez-vous and wedding plans. This Bachelorette is clearly over-the-moon about her choice because she can't stop talking about her guy, and dropping sweet but vague hints about his identity, like the fact that he's a "hopeless romantic."