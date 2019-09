Rachel Lindsay recently confessed that Monday nights are awkward for her and her fiancé because they're forced to revisit things that went down on The Bachelorette. However, that one night of awkwardness that comes at the beginning of every week hasn't dampened Lindsay's excitement over her new engagement. Yesterday, The Bachelorette star told People that she had recently seen her man, and she was very forward about her feelings for him. She said, "I love my fiancé. I just saw him yesterday. We just finished having our little rendezvous. We called it Happy Couples Weekend." She also explained that she is more sure about her decision the more time she spends with him. That's a good sign since they will soon be able to see each other in the open all the time.