Imagine having to go through all of your actions in past relationships and explain them to your current significant other. Doesn't sound fun, does it? That's what star of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, has to do every single Monday night with her new fiancé.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Texas lawyer says that she and her new fiancé only see each other every few weeks. Even when they're apart, her guy can't stop watching the episodes of The Bachelorette.
“I would prefer that he didn’t watch [the show], but he needs to know everything that's going on, so he can process everything,” Lindsay explains. “That’s the kind of person he is -- he watches it all."
Advertisement
That might sound fun. Getting to relive the early days of your relationship is a cute trip down memory lane, but for these two, the circumstances are a little different.
As a contestant on The Bachelorette, her fiancé dated Lindsay at the same time as several other men. And the bachelorette had to make hard decisions regarding them all. It can't be easy for the winner of season 13 to see her so close to other men.
"I have to explain things on Mondays. Mondays are our most difficult time," Lindsay went on. "We watch it, I explain it, talk about it and move on. It’s been great -- we don’t dwell on anything.”
On the bright side, it seems like the pair have amazing communication. According to Lindsay, she and "Jerome," her secret nickname for the fiancé, have a "mature relationship" that's meant to last.
Hopefully by the time the season finale airs, there will be no more worrying about what happened on the show. Until then, at least fans know that the winner is inquisitive and looks like a Jerome. That should narrow it down a bit.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement