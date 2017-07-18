Then it’s time for the main event: meeting the family. As Peter plays with his adorable niece, even the most Grinch-like uteruses among us grow three sizes. I wish we could engage in more varied topics of conversation than Peter’s emotional walls and if, and when, they’ll come down — because believe me, I get it — but here we are. Rachel asks Peter’s mom if she thinks her son is emotionally ready for marriage. Well, he’s ready for a family and a partner, but she’s not sure about marriage. That’s not the answer Rachel wanted to hear. She’s not here for a boyfriend; she’s here for a husband. (Watching The Bachelorette, it is surprisingly easy to forget how ludicrous it is that we’d expect any of these people to propose after knowing each other for a matter of weeks.) “She fits in my life flawlessly,” Peter tells the camera, but he’s well aware that the other guys may have already told Rachel that they love her, which could mean she’ll send him home. (I mean, I doubt it, but.)