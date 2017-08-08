Skip navigation!
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13 Finale Recap: Rachel Chose Who?!
Molly Fitzpatrick
Aug 8, 2017
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13, Episode 10 Recap: The Men Tell All
Molly Fitzpatrick
Aug 1, 2017
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13, Episode 9 Recap: Meet The Parents
Molly Fitzpatrick
Jul 25, 2017
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13, Episode 8 Recap: Hometowns, ...
We all must have been very, very good this year, because the Goddess has seen fit to bless us yet again with Bachelorette hometowns — the once-a-season
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13, Episode 7 Recap: What Exactl...
This week, The Bachelorette jetsets to Geneva, Switzerland, which is fitting, given that the original intent of the Geneva Convention was to ensure the
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
Season 13, Episode 3 Recap: Let's ...
It's only been two weeks since the last episode of The Bachelorette, but it feels more like two years: We're right back in the middle of the
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13 Episode 3 Recap: DeMario Returns
The Bachelorette is back, and so is DeMario. Summarily rejected after his girlfriend (oops!) showed up mid-basketball date last week, he's returned to
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13, Episode 2 Recap: Dogs, Firew...
This week's episode of The Bachelorette has it all: Dogs, fireworks, artificial poop, a 19-time NBA All-Star, and most importantly, an instructive
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Season 13 Premiere Recap: At Least Rach...
Line the path from your refrigerator to your couch with rose petals and fill your one clean mug to the brim with champagne, because The Bachelorette is
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1 Finale Recap: "You Mean All This Time We C...
By 1969, Joan Crawford is living alone in a New York City apartment (quite a nice one, but a shoebox compared to her former mansion) and doing her own
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: "Abandoned"
Joan Crawford's first day on the Charlotte set starts off promisingly, with the actress nailing her character's introduction in one take. But by
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1, Episode 6 Recap: "Hagsploitation"
They just don't make trailers like they used to. Joan Crawford shrieks in a straitjacket in a promo for a 1964 movie straightforwardly titled
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1, Episode 5 Recap: "And The Winner Is..."
The 1963 Oscars are nearly upon us, and the Best Actress category is stacked: Lee Remick, Anne Bancroft, Geraldine Page (played by — it wouldn't be a
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1, Episode 4 Recap: "More, Or Less"
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Now that Baby Jane has wrapped, Bette and Joan are both dismayed to discover that roles for
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: "Mommie Dearest"
On this week's Feud, the battle isn't just between Bette and Joan. It's between mothers and daughters more generally—with a special emphasis on
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21 Finale Recap: Is This Real Or What?
I can't believe it. We're here. You and I, we made it — through all the tears, all the roses, all the naps, and all the belabored discussions of
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: "The Other Woman"
On set, Joan Crawford is excitedly approached by the beautiful blonde starlet playing her next-door neighbor. She asks for autograph for her grandmother,
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21 Episode 10 & The Women Tell All R...
Clear your schedules and empty your bladders: We're in for three straight hours of The Bachelor (if it lasts for more than four hours, you should call
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
Feud
Season Premiere Recap: Let The Mind Games Begin!
Is there a word that means the exact opposite of "soulmate?" That's Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, two women who were destined to find, and to
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21 Episode 9 Recap: Andi Dorfman's (...
Last week was…a lot. I hope you're babying yourself and nursing that hometown hangover with plenty of fluids. We pick up where the previous
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21 Episode 8 Recap: Hometown Bonanza
It's time to celebrate one of the most amazing traditions in American television—nay, in all of American culture. It's time to watch the baking soda
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21 Episode 7 Recap
Now that Nick has tearfully expressed his doubts about whether he'll ever find love on The Bachelor, there's a somber mood in the women's hotel
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Recap Episode 6: The Bachelor Has His Requi...
Say what you will about The Bachelor, but it is responsible for what are surely some of the most exciting scenes involving luggage in all of TV history.
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Recap Episode 5: Let The Good Times Roll
We rejoin Corinne and Taylor right in the middle of their cozy fireside shouting match, like two mosquitos who've been trapped in chardonnay-infused
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21 Episode 4 Recap: Meet The Baby Si...
Lest you've forgotten where we left off last week, everyone but Corinne is mad that Corinne straddled Nick in the bouncy house. Corinne, who may or may
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV
The Bachelor
Episode 3 Recap: Long Jump For Your Love, L...
Nick's secret is out. The contestants finally know the truth: He, a human man who has been documented to have had sex on previous seasons of this very
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 21, Episode 2 Recap: Farewell, Dear ...
When the sun rises on day two in the Bachelor mansion, 22 women remain. They toast with mimosas, champagne, and the faintly dry shampoo-flavored blood of
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
HBO's Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Doc Will Break Your Heart (...
HBO's documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is a romance between a mother and a daughter, and the story of a family in
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
TV Shows
The Bachelor Season 21 Premiere Recap: That First Impression Rose...
It's a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy slut-shames girl, boy meets second girl, boy loses second girl, boy meets third girl,
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
Sex & Relationships
12 Less-Than-Romantic Relationship Milestones
Here's how it goes: You meet someone, you fall in love, you meet their parents, you get engaged, you get married, you have a baby, you have another
by
Molly Fitzpatrick
