“My dad used to tell me, as a little girl, that he prayed that I would have an easy love. And from the very beginning, it was easy for me to see you as a partner. And it was easy for me to see you, after seeing you with Bella, as being a dad. And then it was too easy, how comfortable I felt with you. And with every step of the way, you have made it so easy for me to love you…I had to tell you that I do love you. And it would be the worst thing I could do to not tell you that.”