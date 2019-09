The Best Jodi Picoult Books You'll Want To Add To Your Reading List

Ripped-from-the-headlines novels can be more than a guilty pleasure. They're actually a good way to explore what's going on in the world. That's where author Jodi Picoult comes in: the author has made a name for herself by fictionalizing real concepts and events in order to examine the humanity behind them.Fair warning to readers: Picoult's books are best read with a box of Kleenex at your side. If, like me, the trailer for Picoult adaptation My Sister's Keeper was a little too much for you, make that tissue box an extra large one — Picoult is famous for weepy endings.The same is true for twist — you won't see the endings of many of these novels coming. Picoult is deft at switching up perspectives over the course of her novels, which makes her conclusions all the more surprising. Over the course of the same novel, you may find yourself sympathizing with the unlikeliest of characters.Perhaps the best part of Picoult's work? There is A LOT of it, which means you can stock your Kindle (or library bag) with enough books to get you through a whole season of reading. In the mood for a good read? Here are some of the books you should add to your list ASAP.