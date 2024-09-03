Central American Authors Are Finally Having Their Moment — & I’m Thrilled

Once upon a time, I thought it was incredible that Central American stories were being acknowledged as a specific subgroup of Latin America at all — because for a long time it felt like if I saw any Latine stories, it was either Mexican or Colombian or Puerto Rican. And these stories are still hard to come by and extremely important. But we need to go even further. Within Central America itself, there are dozens of groups of Indigenous people that do not necessarily align themselves with the nationality of the geographical space they exist in; peoples that are ignored and invisibilized by their countries even more so than the majority-Mestizo population. I love that Libertad gets to exist in the world — I would have given anything to read a queer YA about a girl from Tegucigalpa when I was a teenager, but I'm still someone who within Honduras itself has much more visibility than others. And we need their stories, too — desperately.