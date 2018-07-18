Grab your best pals and a bottle of rosé because we finally have some news worth celebrating. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is being adapted into a live stage musical. Sadly, the technology to create a pair of indestructible one-size-fits-all pants doesn't yet exist, so for the sake of your denim, go easy on your celebration dances.
Fans of the coming-of-age novel, which was later adapted for screen, will be pleased to know the stage production is in good hands. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blue Spruce Productions (Mean Girls, Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon) acquired the live theatrical rights from Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment, the companies behind the massive Sisterhood films starring Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn.
The book and the film tells the story of four inseparable friends who struggle with the realization that they won't be spending their summer breaks together. While shopping one day, they find a pair of jeans that magically fits each one of their body types, and they come up with the perfect plan to stay in touch: Each girl would wear the jeans and document her experiences in them before mailing them off to the next friend. It was kind of like sending a postcard, but instead of stashing the paper update in a drawer, you could pair it with a flirty summer top.
It's not clear how the stage version will fully capture Lena's exquisite time in Santori, Greece, or Carmen's tumultuous time with her father in South Carolina, but if there's one thing showbiz has taught us it's that with the right lighting, crew, cast, and in this case, pants, anything's possible!
Speaking of which, maybe this musical will be just the push Hollywood needs to greenlight a third Sisterhood movie? A girl can dream.
