PSA: It's Still Rosé Season — & Here's What You Should Be Sipping

Good news: It's still rosé season. So, which bottles are you planning to sip during the remaining days? In order to properly stock the occasion, we rounded up the newest vintages to make their debut in 2018. When searching for this year's latest rollouts, be sure to only select bottles marked with a 2017 label — as rosé is best enjoyed young, at no more than a year old.
Take note of the wines ahead and refill your "summer water" arsenal before these bottles fly off the shelves permanently after the change of seasons (rosé shortages are a real threat). With refreshing options from Californian vineyards to more classic French Grenache varietals, these new pink-hued sips are ready to help us ring in spring, summer, and even fall.
