We swap our wardrobes according to seasons and the same goes with our wine: whites in spring, rosés in summer, and reds all fall through winter. Just as we don't wear shorts in snow, we also don't sip rosés with a Thanksgiving feast — right? Well, not exactly. Fall and winter's wine lineup can actually cover a spectrum of reds, whites, and even pinks. In other words: summer may be ending, but rosé season isn't over yet.
We consulted certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, Sayle Milne, to guide us through the different bottle shades of fall. "There are many delicious wines to transition you into cooler temps," Milne tells Refinery29. "Maybe you are not ready for that 'January wine' you would drink by the fire... No problem. Let’s talk some lighter red wine options and slightly fuller-bodied white wines as we turn the calendar pages."
Ahead, Milne takes us through rosés fit for turkey and stuffing, whites that aren't all buttery Chardonnays, and some surprising lighter-bodied red options. Scroll on to get your wine wardrobe on-trend for the upcoming season.
Rosé: Grenache/Syrah/Cabernet Sauvignon/Cinsault/Rolle
"My hope is that we can see rosé as a red wine that drinks like a white wine and that means it should be in your refrigerator 365 days a year."
Rosé: Grenache/Cinsault
"A rosé is so brilliant with turkey, stuffing, and all the Thanksgiving goodness, not to mention your fall BBQ’s and football Saturdays, most especially rosés made from more full-bodied grapes like Grenache, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon."
Rosé: Cabernet Franc/Grolleau/Gamay
"Rosés that are slightly off-dry (sweet) like ones from the Anjou region of France’s Loire Valley are your fall meal’s best friend."
Rosé: Cabernet Sauvignon
"For many, Thanksgiving is the final swan song for rosé till the following spring. I say drink what you like, when you like, just make sure that the rosé you are buying is not more than a year old. (Look for that year on the label; this is called the vintage). With very few exceptions and because of the way rosé is made, it cannot age and should be consumed within one year of bottling. So, don’t forget to look for rosés from the southern hemisphere (like South Africa and Argentina) that will be younger than those from the northern hemisphere."
White: Bordeaux Blanc
"Let’s not forget that white wines can move away from light and crisp and head more towards round and unctuous in the colder months. Case in point, Sémillon. This white grape is often mixed with Sauvignon Blanc, and the two grapes together produce wines that are more dense, yet still maintain the acidity that makes them so food-friendly. I really enjoy Sémillon from France, most specifically from Bordeaux where they are typically very affordable. Ask for 'White Bordeaux' next time you are in your wine shop."
White: Viognier
"If you are a Chardonnay fan but want to try a different style of fuller white wine, you need to seek out Viognier (Vee-own-yay) yesterday. This grape hails from Southern France and has an overwhelmingly delicious honeysuckle quality, along with peaches and cooking spices like vanilla. If you think all white wines are light and thin, this wine will change your perception. This is another wine that I feel truly belongs on your Thanksgiving table."
Red: Pinot Noir
"Though obvious to most, Pinot Noir should be your fall go-to. This lighter red wine is one of the most food-friendly that exists."
Red: Pinot Noir
"The birthplace of Pinot Noir (Burgundy, France) makes the best in the world, IMO, but if your wallet cannot swing it, seek out Pinot Noir from Oregon, most especially those of the Willamette Valley (pronounced as Will-AM-it)."
Red: Pinot Noir
"These wines can range from floral to having hints of cherries, cola, earth and cooking spices."
Red: Zinfandel
"Also in your arsenal of fall reds should be Zinfandel (called Primitivo in Italy). My favorite region for Zins from the USA is Lodi, CA. These wines are smooth, with hints of smoke, tobacco, and dark fruits."
Red: Zinfandel
"If a slightly lighter style of Zinfandel is more your speed, hop over to the southern Italian region of Puglia. These wines are more earthy and less fruit-forward. After one sip, you will understand why Zinfandel/Primitivo needs to be in your glass this fall. I find that Zin/Primitivo appeals to the Pinot Noir lover (think lighter red wine) and those who enjoy a Napa Cabernet Sauvignon (more full-bodied red wine), so if you are having company with lots of different palates over, go with a Zin/Primitivo or better yet, buy one of each and compare!"
Red: Dolcetto
"Aside from the Pinot Noirs and the Zins/Primitivos mentioned above, I also love Dolcetto. This amazing Italian red wine is a dream with pizzas and marinara dishes. It is simple and easy drinking. Think of it as your favorite pair of jeans. You don’t have to overthink it. It’s just there and it works."
Red Trend Alert: Touriga Nacional
"If Port is all that comes to mind when you think of Portugal, get your cork screw ready... In addition to being delicious, their wines bring an amazing value (means you can buy more bottles). Portugal’s long history of making wines puts it in a category very worthy of your exploration. You may not recognize the grapes on the labels, but don’t let that deter you.
Where to start? Perfect for fall is a full-bodied red wine called Touriga Nacional from a region called the Douro. If you put this wine into a boxing ring with (fill in the blank with a big, hearty red wine you love), Touriga Nacional would walk away with the belt. Spend some serious time in the Portugal section of your wine store. With incredible red wines, white wines and fortified wines, it could be your one-stop shop."
