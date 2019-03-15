Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Fall Trends
Fashion
Ankle Boots Are The Season's Must Purchase
by
Rebekkah Easley
More from Fall Trends
Beauty
The Unlikely Eyeshadow Trend You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Thatiana Diaz
Mar 15, 2019
Fashion
27 Puffer Jackets That Make Being Bundled Look Chic
Ray Lowe
Feb 28, 2019
Beauty
The Best Cream Eyeshadows That Will Stay With You In Sickness & In Health
Us
Feb 26, 2019
Fashion
Need An Escape From Toxic Masculinity? Watch This Fashion Show
Alessandro Trincone's fall 2019 show had been in the works for months before the Italian fashion designer unveiled his latest gender-challenging creations
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
23 Faux Fur Coats You'll Want To Bundle Up In
We're still in the deep throes of the raging debate regarding the ethics of animal fur in fashion. While some still can't live without it, the polarizing
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
29 Oversized Sweaters For Those Who Want To Go Big
Name a more iconic winter duo than Lenny Kravitz and his giant scarf...we'll wait. The memorable photo of the singer strolling down a city street wearing
by
Rebekkah Easley
Shopping
The Ultimate Guide To Black Sweaters, The Hero Of Winter Wardrobes
Jeans, white T-shirts, black sweaters; just a few things you can really never have too many of. But when those frigid winter temperatures hit (and your
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Our Fashion Crystal Ball Has Predicted These 7 Denim Trends For 2019
Jeans are without a doubt the backbone of our wardrobes. Winter, spring, summer or fall, they're probably the only clothing item we refuse to let go. But
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
16 Gorgeous Shades Of Brunette To Try This Winter
The vast majority of humans have naturally dark hair, which might be why it seems that blonde hair gets so much damn attention. These days, it's nearly
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
23 Winter-Friendly Coats That Ring In Under $150
Come winter, we've only got one thing on our mind: staying warm. While tights, chunky sweaters, and yes, leggings, deserve a shout-out for helping us stay
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Every Boot You've Been Looking For Is On SALE At & Other Sto...
There's nothing better than finding a true one-stop-shop — especially one that won't break the bank. Why do you think we love Target so much? Or Zara?
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
30 Pastel Sweaters To Liven Up Your Winter Wardrobe
Black sweaters, white sweaters, tan sweaters, gray sweaters — no sweater collection is complete without at least one of each. But after checking the
by
Eliza Huber
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Menti...
Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
You Can Officially Buy Every Sweater You Need For Fall At H&M
While we'd love to spend sweater season with a closet full of striped knits from Ganni and The Elder Statesman, doling out $500 on one sweater — let
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Is Fall Really Fall If You're Not Wearing a Plaid Blazer?
More and more, the line between "business attire" and "weekend wear" is fading away. We frequently wear corduroy suits to Saturday brunch and can
by
Eliza Huber
Dedicated Feature
Yes, You
Can
Score Fall's Biggest Trends For Under ...
Neon puffer jackets. Leopard-print pants. Transparent trench coats. If fall's latest crop of trends is telling us anything, it's that there's no better
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Thanksgiving
Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving & Holiday Doughnuts Are Now Avai...
Since Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around traditional dishes that have been on most tables for decades, it's tough to come in and make a splash with
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
15 Square-Toe Boots To Add To Your Closet This Winter
When Raf Simons rebranded Calvin Klein Collection to Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, there was a noticeable shift, both in the mindset of the line as well as in
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
It's Not Just You, Fleece Is Everywhere This Season
The fall collections have spoken and it looks like fleece is the word this season. We can't quite remember the last time we got excited over the
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
The Grown-Up Hair Accessories We Want For Fall
In 2015, two ancient gold artifacts — round in shape, in almost mint condition — were uncovered in Rossett, Wales. Estimated to be almost 3,000 years
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
The Cropped Coat Is A Petite Girl's Best Friend For Fall
To all the petite girls who have their tailor on speed dial, we feel you. Finding the perfect pair of pants, the coziest coat, or the slinkiest of dresses
by
Rebekkah Easley
Jeans
Unexpected Denim Pieces You'll Want To Add To Your Fall Ward...
Let's face it, we're rarely surprised by a "new" denim trend. After all, denim is notorious for acting on a cyclical basis, with jeans, jackets, and
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump
By now, we've covered every color of the rainbow — electric blue is on track to be the next color of the season, lime green was the color seen 'round
by
Rebekkah Easley
Beauty
The Biggest Hair Color Trend For 2019 Is More Versatile Than You ...
Before this year, going red felt... off limits. Even though platinum requires a ton of bleach and rainbow is a multistep process, becoming a redhead
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Electric Blue Is Next In Line To Be The "It" Color Of The Season
It's no secret that bold color is having a serious moment. Why settle for black when you can have chartreuse, neon pink or melodramatic purple? But as of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Everlane Just Released Its Comfiest Sweater Yet
Safe to say, the team over at Everlane has been incredibly busy. Just two weeks ago, our favorite sustainable fashion brand launched its much-anticipated
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The 10 Shoe Trends We're Most Excited About This Fall
Is it just us, or have shoe trends hit a wall over the last couple of seasons? Dad sneakers, kitten heels, chelsea boots. That's not to say we don't love
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
16 Cozy Knits That Prove Summer Is
So
Last Season
With a sweltering heatwave governing our every move, it comes as no surprise that the idea of fall weather — more specifically, fall fashion — is all
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
It's Time To Say Goodbye To Dad Style And Embrace Grandpa Style
One my latest Instagram obsessions is @chinatownpretty, a street style account that celebrates seniors living in San Francisco's Chinatown (although
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Intimidated By Sheer Dressing? We've Got A Solution For You
Let's face it, huge trend or not, sheer dressing is far from easy. Most of us aren't accustomed to showing off what our mommas gave us to the rest of the
by
Eliza Huber
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted