That’s not to say that there isn’t plenty to get excited about. On the festive circuit, the fall 2022 runways saw metallic and sparkling bags shimmer down the runway, doubling down on the Roaring Twenties aesthetic that emerged post-pandemic. For texture, shearling reigned supreme with cozy carryalls that will feel especially soft to the touch on those colder days. Hardware also got attention in the form of chunky chain links that could pass for jewelry And, of course, timeless silhouettes such as the saddle, tote, and bucket were given the stamp of approval and zhuzhed up with new colorways and materials.