Louis Vuitton’s Latest Show Featured A Futuristic Take On The Cowboy Boot

On Tuesday, at a sculpture park outside of Paris, Nicolas Ghesquière presented his latest cruise collection for Louis Vuitton, the French fashion house he’s sat at the helm of since 2013. For the collection, Ghesquière focused his attention on the future and the uplifting possibilities it holds.
That futuristic theme manifested itself especially in the footwear selection, particularly the space-cowboy boot hybrids that many of this season’s models wore during the show. Featuring pointed toes, mid-calf shafts, and “VUITTON” logos, the boots were styled with bubble-hem mini dresses — a silhouette Ghesquière introduced in the fall ‘21 collection — padded leather space-age pants, patterned bomber jackets, and more from-the-future attire. If the collection arrived earlier, the style would have no doubt appeared in Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” music video. (That, or Disney's Zenon!)
Advertisement
Given fashion’s obsession with Western tropes these days, it’s no surprise that the brand would set its sights on the cowboy shoe. Add to that the recent talk of space exploration — Jeff Bezos is saying goodbye to Earth for the indeterminate future — and Ghesquière’s fondness for space travel, and it was only a matter of time before the two aesthetics collided on the runway at Louis Vuitton. But don’t expect these boots to be a one-off runway hit. Given all that buzz, and the reaction shoppers had to the brand’s ‘spring 21 pillow boots, we’re predicting Louis Vuitton's latest boot selection to be all over Instagram (and beyond!) in the next few months, too.
In the meantime, check out how Louis Vuitton styled them for its cruise ‘22 show, below.