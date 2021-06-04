Dua Lipa Paired A Zebra Bikini With A Cowboy Hat In Her “Love Again” Music Video

The popularity of Western tropes in fashion isn’t new. Quite the opposite actually — Americana signatures like cowboy boots, double-denim, and more have been trending on and off for years and horse girls are having a fashion moment in 2021. And yet, Dua Lipa made the style feel surprisingly fresh in the music video for her sixth single from Future Nostalgia, titled, “Love Again,” which she released on Friday.
In the video, which gives off serious Madonna “Don’t Tell Me” vibes, the 25-year-old singer sports a number of different in-the-saddle ‘fits, from a zebra-print bikini top paired with hot pants, a cowboy hat, and a bolo tie, to an off-the-runway pink bandana top from Blumarine that she wore with a lavender hat. Other style highlights include a red-and-black denim set from Levi’s recent collaboration with Miu Miu, as well as a cow-print bikini top worn with a clashing cow-print jacket and baggy cargo pants. Suffice to say, thanks to Lipa, we’re falling in “Love Again” with cowboy wares.
The singer took to Instagram following the video’s release to thank her team, tagging her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco, who has been crafting one hell of a wardrobe for Lipa throughout award season — see: her Cher-inspired butterfly Versace looks from the Grammys — as well as her press tour for Future Nostalgia. “Thank you to my gang for always pullin’ through,” she captioned a clip from the music video. “We shot this video in the midst of our Brits rehearsals and prep. Learnt the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid shoot, but we did the damn thaaaang!! Thank you.” Posocco, too, posted the clip on Instagram, though his caption was more to the point, using only the cowboy emoji. ‘Nuff said.
Watch the video in full, below.