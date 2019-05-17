Skip navigation!
“Wrangler On My Booty” Takes On A New Meaning
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran Get Goofy With Green Screens In "I Don't...
Joyce Chen
May 17, 2019
Fashion
Decoding All Those Pastel Outfits in Taylor Swift’s New Video
Eliza Huber
Apr 26, 2019
Music
Taylor Swift's "ME!" Music Video Is Filled With Clues About Her Next...
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 26, 2019
Music
Skylar Stecker Gives
Dirty Dancing
A 2019 Update In Her ...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
CYN Gets Real With Curly Bangs & An Open Heart In "Terrible Ideas...
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Jordyn Woods' Reinvention Continues In New Music Video
One of Jordyn Woods' first post-cheating-scandal projects has arrived, and it's a total reinvention. For the first time, the influencer, who fell from
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Jennifer Lopez Wore This $32 Bodysuit in Her New Video
British fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing knows a thing or two about creating buzz and securing top celebrity ambassadors. The label has had
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
The Jonas Brothers' New "Cool" Music Video Has A Sneaky
...
The Jonas Brothers' return is continuing at a satisfying clip, with the reunited 2000s boy-band releasing their second single since they decided to give
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Lil' Kim Is About To "Go Awff" With First New Album In 14 Years
Lil' Kim announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she's returning May 17 with her first album in fourteen years. Titled 9, the LP already has it's first
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, & Danielle Jonas Star In The Jona...
The Jonas Brothers may be back, but the women in their lives are the real stars. On Thursday, the early 2000s boy band announced that not only were they
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The Drop: Potty Mouth's "22" Is Nothing Like Taylor Swift&#x...
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Cardi B Dropped Two Must-See Videos On The Same Day — & One Alrea...
We should just hand over the country to Cardi B. Who else could successfully find the world's best twerker and convincingly call for an end to the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Abi's Music Video For "Little Landmines" Will Transport You ...
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Everything Ariana Grande Buys In The Lavish New "7 Rings"
No more Mr. Nice Ariana Grande. Her new single and music video, "7 Rings,"which arrived Friday morning, is basically the sequel to the playful song
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Who Is In Ariana Grande’s "7 Rings" Music Video Crew?
Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" has a backstory fit for a romcom — the kind of romcom where the heroine realizes she's actually all she needs in the end.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Daisy The Great Explores The Ordinary In The Music Video For "Dips"
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Kris Jenner Is In Full Mom Mode In "Thank U, Next" Bloopers
"Thank U, Next" is the gift that keeps on giving and giving. First came the song, then came the video, then came the behind-the-scenes, and then came
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
The Story Behind Cardi B's Watch Outfit In 'Money'...
Please read the following sentence to answer the question: "I was born to flex (Yes) / Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex
by
Landon Peoples
Music
Nudity! Breastfeeding! Cardi B's "Money" Video Is Glorious
It would be totally understandable if Cardi B took a break from music after the birth of her daughter Kulture or during her high-profile split from
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
This Pete Davidson Joke Almost Wasn't In "Thank U, Next"
I can't remember anything that happened in 2018 before Ariana Grande dropped the "Thank U, Next" music video. It's like everything in my brain just picked
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
People Think Ariana Grande Is Using A Blaccent That I Don't ...
Today is only my second full day as a Mocha Grande — the official name for Black fans of Ariana Grande — and life is coming at me really fast.
by
Sesali Bowen
Music
Kim Kardshian FaceTimed Herself Into Kris Jenner's Big "Than...
As an end of the week treat, Ariana Grande released the second part of the behind-the-scenes video for "Thank U, Next," as if to say, "What Grammy
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The 61st Annual Grammy Award Nominations Are Here
The Grammy awards are always a densely populated awards show, both in terms of attendance and in terms of nominations. Simply put, there's a lot of good
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
There Could Be A Second "Thank U, Next" Music Video
Ariana Grande's music video for "Thank U, Next" broke records for YouTube and Vevo for the most views in the first 24 hours of its Friday release, and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The Drop: For Inspiration, Jenna Raine Looks To Her Closest Frien...
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Who Is The Guy Brushing His Teeth In The "Thank U, Next" Video?
Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video is filled with burns, celebrity cameos, and old friends. It may be hard to catch all the little nods to Mean
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
All The Burns In Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Burn Book
Thank God "Thank U, Next" was worth the wait. Ariana Grande dropped the music video for her recent number one single on Friday after weeks of teasing,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Ariana Grande's Long-Awaited "Thank U, Next" Music Video Is ...
It seemed like we'd be stuck only getting clues forever, so thankfully Ariana Grande has finally released the music video for her number one single,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Ariana Grande Revealed The Final Clue To Her "Thank U, Next" Musi...
Ariana Grande finally revealed the fourth clue to her "Thank U, Next" music video and it's cheer-tastic. The final movie inspiration for her
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Reese Witherspoon Is As Excited As We Are For Ariana Grande'...
Ariana Grande confirmed that her music video for "Thank U, Next" will pay homage to four of her favorite movies, and we know so far that includes Mean
by
Kathryn Lindsay
