Birds of Prey’s Ella Jay Basco Celebrates Her Asian American Heritage In “Gold”

However, “Gold,” which was first released as a single in January, is her most mature track yet — seeing the young performer at her most vulnerable, but still with a poised, grounded self-assurance. Inspired by the recent dramatic rise in anti-Asian hate , this song is Ella’s message of comfort to those who ever have moments of self-doubt. “I want people to understand that your skin is beautiful no matter what people have to say about it,” Ella says. “And embrace that pride, too. I think that people don’t get enough that being gold is a privilege. We're so amazing through our beautiful culture and heritage. I just really hope that people feel the same way that I do. And feel that they are loved and that they can appreciate their culture the way I do.”