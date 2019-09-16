Skip navigation!
WELCOME TO THE DROP, REFINERY29'S HOME FOR BRAND NEW MUSIC VIDEO RELEASES
New Music Videos
Entertainment
Evie Irie’s “Stupid Things” Music Video Gives Teenage Angst A ...
Kathryn Lindsay
Sep 16, 2019
Entertainment
Kalie Shorr Finds Her Way Through The Darkness Of Goodbye With “Lullaby&#...
Courtney E. Smith
Sep 6, 2019
Music
The Drop: Chloe MK Won't Be Trapped By The Internet
Wolfgang Ruth
Aug 19, 2019
Music
Lucy & La Mer Puts Bi Advocate Gaby Dunn In A "Blue Dress" To Rai...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
The Drop: Scarlet Parke's "Anxious" Will Make You Feel Every Feeling
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Wolfgang Ruth
Music
Watch The Exclusive Premiere Of Madonna’s “Batuka” Video & Hear F...
Madonna is emailing me, and I’m totally fine. Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone. She’s been the wallpaper on my phone, my dance tutor, the inspiration fo
by
Justin Ravitz
Music
Kassi Ashton Dances Away Her Critics In "Field Party" Music Video
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Dedicated Feature
How “Festival” Became Fashion’s Unofficial Fifth Season
For eons, the fashion calendar has been distilled into four seasons. But fashion’s fifth season — though undocumented — remains just as significant:
by
Eliza Dumais
Music
The Drop: ALMA's "Lonely Night" Is A Tale Of Heartbreak
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
The Drop: Destiny Rogers Gets Raw In New "LockDown" Music Video
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The Drop: Bailey Bryan Wrote A Love Song During A Breakup — Here'...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The Drop: Mattiel Take On New Form With "Je Ne Me Connais Pas
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The Drop: Jordyn Jones Comes Clean In "think about u" Video
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The Drop: Josie Dunne Talks Her New Love Song "Same
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
The Drop: Mahalia Is Grooving In Love in "Grateful
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The Drop: Lucie Silvas Reveals The Real Meaning Behind "Change My...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Skylar Stecker Gives
Dirty Dancing
A 2019 Update In Her ...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The Drop: Amanda Palmer Tackles The Long Walk To Abortion in "A V...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The Drop: Meg Mac Knows What She Really Wants To Do In "Something...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
The Drop: Potty Mouth's "22" Is Nothing Like Taylor Swift's
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Abi's Music Video For "Little Landmines" Will Transport You To Wa...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Daisy The Great Explores The Ordinary In The Music Video For "Dips
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's new home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires,
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Lula Miranda’s "Cherry Kiss" Is An Ode To Freedom
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Syd Shaw
Music
The Drop: For Inspiration, Jenna Raine Looks To Her Closest Frien...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Let UPSAHL Take You Back To High School With "The Other Team
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Syd Shaw
Music
Danielle Bradbery Is Saying Goodbye To More Than Just Summer With...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Crimson Apple's "Can't Get Out Of Bed" Is An Escape From Paradise
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's new home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires,
by
Syd Shaw
Music
Meg Myers Lets Out Her Crazy Side In Her Exclusive Music Video Fo...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's new home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Stela Cole's "Lucky Day" Is An Ode To The Good Times
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's new home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
The Drop
The City Girls Completely Corrupt The Male Gaze In "Millionaire D*ck
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, exci
by
Sesali Bowen
