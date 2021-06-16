Jenevieve Takes A Walk On The Whimsical Side With “Midnight Charm”

"Everything happens when it happens for a reason. I've had so many setbacks, but they were for a reason. God didn't want me to go through certain things at certain times. I'm just now coming to terms with that, too; in the past, I was like, Ugh, why isn't this or that happening? Now I see that the right time for those things to happen is right now. Especially with COVID, I didn't expect tracks like "Baby Powder" and "Eternal" to do well, but I feel the timing of those releases was for a really good reason."