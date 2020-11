Hope Tala’s “Cherries” Music Video Is Poetry In Motion

It's the library of a bookworm because that's exactly what Tala has always been and will always be — a born scholar. Growing up, Tala would often spend her days reading the likes of William Shakespeare, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie , and Zadie Smith, losing herself in their new worlds and colorful realities. When she wasn't jotting down lyrics on the Notes app on her iPhone, Tala was hitting the books at the University of Bristol's library , piecing together her senior dissertation on Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly. This innate love for education was only eclipsed by her burning passion for music, but as a singer-songwriter, Tala gets to put both sides of her brain to work. Just like the multicolored spines lining her walls, each of her songs is a story of its own.