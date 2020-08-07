LÉON Faces A Relationship Gone Stale In The Vivid “Chasing A Feeling”

Despite not being able to quite form it into prose, LÉON does what she does best — she captures it in vivid sonic imagery and vulnerable lyrics. There are even moments in listening to “Chasing A Feeling” in which you expect some grand, cathartic drop, but instead, LÉON’s rich alto continues to shimmer and the instrumentals further unfold and expand. It makes you realize that in all things — love and music, included — we can get too comfortable and used to not having our expectations challenged, which can make us lose out on life’s delicious moments of dynamism and spontaneity. The visual sees LÉON enjoying the company of her friends in the picturesque Danish countryside, but throughout, her mind wanders to the warm scenes of a relationship she can’t seem to shake.