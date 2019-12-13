ZZ Ward Found Her Inspiration For The “Sex & Stardust” Video In Kill Bill

ZZ Ward: "First, I came up with the chord progression to the song. I liked how it felt, it felt like I had heard it before but I hadn't and I think, as a songwriter, that's something you want to find. It should feel familiar enough but unique. It was giving me Screamin' Jay Hawkins vibes. Then, I had to figure out what that feeling was making me want to express. It made me feel sexy and mysterious. What I ended up writing it about was being in a relationship with someone and being completely under their spell. Sometimes we meet people in our lives who bring something out of us that maybe we didn't know was in us [laughs], or things we didn't know we were capable of. You really don't know, sometimes you'll meet someone who you're all about and that's what this song was written about — being under someone's spell."