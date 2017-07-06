What inspired "Cannonball?"

"Really it was that feeling of being too scared to walk away from someone because you don't want to feel the pain of not being with them. It's that thing where you keep turning around, and you feel better when you're with them, and you don't want to face that pain of not being with them so you keep hanging on. That's kind of where 'Cannonball' came from. Fantastic Negrito is on the song, and I am a big fan of Fantastic Negrito, and his amazing voice, and I wanted him to be on the album. I thought about where it would make sense, where his flavor would feel really good, and I thought it would be awesome on 'Cannonball.'"