Amazon knows how to keep shoppers on our toes. After a spontaneous Prime 2.0 , the mega-retailer isn't ready to let us peruse its pages without urgency quite yet. This time, rather than a 48-hour free-for-all, Amazon has an edited fashion collection only available for about a day. Gossip Girl star Zión Moreno is partnering with Amazon's The Drop to bring you a limited edition collection full of wearable pieces at budget-conscious price points. Moreno, who lists Monica Bellucci, Suki Waterhouse, Lily-Rose Depp, and her mom as her fashion inspirations, has imbued her 8-piece collection with the bold and flirty fashion sense the actress is known for. The only catch? The newly released collection is, so you'll want to hurry as the clock is ticking.