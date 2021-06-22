"The lyrics were definitely inspired by my sisters. Having four older sisters, I've seen and heard a lot — they just rant and vent to me about everything — and some of the things that I've watched them experience have hurt me to the point where I was like, Seriously? This is how these fools are doing y'all? So I took what I've seen in their lives throughout the years and kind of free-styled in the studio. I have their permission, though; whenever they're venting, I always give them a heads-up that those experiences will be going into my music.