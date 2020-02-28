Skott’s Love Is Toxic Like “Kodak & Codeine”

"In relationships, you have the Kodak moments — the good parts and memories that you want to keep with you. But you also have the codeine, the painkiller that you get addicted to, that keeps you in it. The song is about a toxic and co-dependent relationship that isn't the best. And while there are parts that are magical about it, you're realizing that it isn't the healthiest situation to be in. It's like you're trapped — the tower in the video represents that. I wanted to play on the the fairytale about a princess being locked in a tower but in a different way."