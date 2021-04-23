Are You Ready To Meet The Real Rebecca Black?

Black tends to couch her experience and put it in perspective — that it was a “slight trauma,” there are much “worse experiences that people have” than what what she went through, that a lot of “positives came out of it.” And if she had had the chance to change her past, she wouldn’t, because it taught her how to heal and move on when all your brain wants to do is to pick at your wounds. “I had to really look at the state that I was in before I could learn how to start believing the affirmations that we all like to tell ourselves, or believing that I could feel better and could change,” she says. “But the biggest thing that I've learned is who I am, and who I am as a result of being a kid who was thrust into this really vulnerable spot in her life when she was in a really vulnerable spot already, and how I handled that, and how I was able to move through that and keep doing what I'm doing today.”